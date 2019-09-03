Congress workers raising slogans outside the Enforcement Directorate's office. (Photo/ANI)
Congress workers raising slogans outside the Enforcement Directorate's office. (Photo/ANI)

DK Shivakumar arrested, Congress workers create ruckus outside ED office

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Tuesday gathered in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office after the agency arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.
The supporters created ruckus outside the office and raised slogans. They also detested the officials to take away the leader.
The police, however, dispersed the crowd and gave way to the car with Shivakumar inside it.
"I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta," he stated in a tweet, published minutes after his arrest.
The leader said that he has done nothing "illegal" and he will emerge victorious both legally and politically.
"I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics," he said in another tweet.
On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.
Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.
The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.
"It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Complaint registered against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP taking...

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A complaint was lodged in Chandausi police station of Sambhal district on Tuesday against Congress leader Digvijay Singh in connection to his recent remarks accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-servic

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:00 IST

Tourism Minister Patel holds series of meetings, discusses...

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): With the promotion of tourism and culture on agenda, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Patel on Tuesday held a series of meetings with officials and various stakeholders and discussed development activities in Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:53 IST

S Jaipal Reddy was treasure house of wisdom and knowledge: Dr...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh described former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy as 'a treasure house of wisdom and knowledge' while delivering a speech at the 'Sansmaran Sabha' organised to pay tribute to the departed leader at Dr Ambedkar International Centre h

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:42 IST

UP: 2 new cases registered against Azam Khan in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two new cases have been registered against SP leader Azam Khan and many others on several charges including for allegedly encroaching the land of two houses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:38 IST

No shortage of essential drugs, other medical products in Kashmir: DFCO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) on Tuesday said that there is a sufficient stock of essential drugs and other medical products in Kashmir region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:37 IST

I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance, vendetta: DK...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday congratulated the BJP after ED arrested him in an alleged money laundering case saying that he is a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:35 IST

'1,500 Hindu-Bengali locals excluded from NRC in Malaibari'

Malaibari (Assam) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Villagers of Assam's Malaibari region claimed that as many as 1,500 Hindu-Bengali residents of the village have been excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and now they have no money to move to the Foreigner Tribunals Court and chal

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Shivakumar's arrest yet another attempt by govt to distract...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Terming the arrest of DK Shivakumar as "high-handed tactics and vendetta politics", the Congress on Tuesday said it is yet another attempt by the government to distract the public from their failed policies and economic crisis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:26 IST

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu apologises for his remark...

Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has apologised for his remark against Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case on late Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Ayodhya land dispute litigant attacked by woman

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, was allegedly attacked by woman, who threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:20 IST

C'garh: Cong fields Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for...

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday pitched Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for Assembly bypolls in Dantewada constituency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:16 IST

Congress fields 5 candidates for UP bypolls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday announced five candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.

Read More
iocl