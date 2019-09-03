DK Shivakumar arrested, Congress workers create ruckus outside ED office

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Tuesday gathered in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office after the agency arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

The supporters created ruckus outside the office and raised slogans. They also detested the officials to take away the leader.

The police, however, dispersed the crowd and gave way to the car with Shivakumar inside it.

"I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta," he stated in a tweet, published minutes after his arrest.

The leader said that he has done nothing "illegal" and he will emerge victorious both legally and politically.

"I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics," he said in another tweet.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.

Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

"It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. (ANI)

