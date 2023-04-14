DK Shivakumar distributes 'B' form to Congress candidates for Karnataka polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday distributed the 'B' form to the party candidates ahead of their filing nomination for the state assembly elections.



The Congress declared 124 candidates in its first list and another 42 candidates in the second list of 224 seats on which elections will be held on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Form B is a nomination paper for contesting assembly polls. The party is expected to announce remaining candidates soon.





With the Karnataka Assembly polls drawing near, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed a fifth working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

While Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is the KPCC president, the party already has 4 other working presidents - Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi. BN Chandrappa has been appointed a new working president.

Chandrappa was elected a Lok Sabha member from Chitradurga in 2014.

The ruling BJP currently holds a majority in the Assembly with 119 seats while the Congress and the JD(S) have 75 and 28 seats respectively.

All three key political players in the state -- BJP, Congress and the JD(S) -- have been exchanging barbs with the poll campaign picking up momentum. (ANI)

