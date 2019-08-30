DK Shivakumar downplays allegations of corruptions leveled against him

Bengaluru [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, on Friday, downplayed the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it."

The Congress leader was summoned by the law enforcement agency to appear before it at 1 pm today.

He, however, contended that he will arrive late at the office of the agency as he had to attend the "Gauri Puja" at his home.

Shivakumar also said that he has the explanation for the amount recovered from his house.

"I have been a law-abiding citizen all my life, have always respected the law. I have got notices from agencies on different issues, I have answered everything and if they want more answers then I will give," he asserted.

Earlier today, he had called the recent development by the ED as "malafide".

Saying that his "entire blood has been sucked by the various investigating agencies", he said, "Since past two years, the entire property of my 84-year-old mother has been attached by various investigation authorities as Benami property and I am the Benami there."

Defending himself, the Congress leader said that he has not indulged in any illegal activities, adding "BJP leaders have said it on record, they are going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I will participate and cooperate. I am busy till this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi."

The Congress leader was summoned hours after the Karnataka High Court declined his plea seeking a stay on the investigating agency's previous summons, issued to him on December 2018 in the case. (ANI)

