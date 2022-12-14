DK Shivakumar invites suggestions from Kannadiga NRIs for 'Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): As part of assembly poll preparations, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday released a video on social media inviting Kannadiga NRIs to share their suggestions for the party manifesto, 'Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka.'

"Kannadigas have made India proud by serving at the global level. The contributions of Kannadigas are unparalleled as many world leaders are recognizing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka," the party chief said.

"But today Karnataka has also got a stigma. We need to cleanse it and make our state and its identity proud," D K Shivakumar said in the video addressing Kannadiga Non-Resident Indians.

He insisted that Kannadiga NRIs must suggest ways to change the state and its governance for the better.

He also requested Kannadigas settled all around the world to share their frank and fair opinions along with suggestions about the areas where the state needs to improve its functioning and also the ways innovations can be incorporated.



"Dr G. Parameshwar is the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee that will finalize the draft. Since I am responsible for leading the party, I need your cooperation and your advice on every issue. We are asking for your advice on how to develop Karnataka," Shivakumar said in the video statement.

D K Shivakumar also released the email Id 'makekarnatakaproud@gmail.com' for sharing suggestions for the manifesto and requested people to participate in this exercise wholeheartedly.

"We are including your suggestion in our manifesto for our vision document Global Karnataka, Better Karnataka, for the future," D K Shivakumar said.

The KPCC President also asked people to share their suggestions through videos, text messages, and detailed documents on social media platforms insisting that the participants must tag him personally while sharing their ideas so that he can read and study each of the suggestions shared.

Karnataka Congress President earlier on Sunday had claimed that the Congress would win more than 150 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

