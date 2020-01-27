DK Shivakumar meets Rahul Gandhi amid delay in appointing KPCC chief

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA DK Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi on Sunday here amid the delay in announcement of the state party unit president.

Shivakumar is the front runner for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president post.

Earlier this month, after former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, urged Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to offer the post to one of his close associates and party leader MB Patil, Shivakumar downplayed the developments by asserting that they can continue to do their state politics and he will take care of his other domestic issues.

Siddaramaiah has voiced his support for Patil, who belongs to the Lingayat community and hails from north Karnataka, where the BJP a stronghold in the region. (ANI)

