DK Shivakumar receives rousing welcome after appointment as Karnataka Cong chief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Hundreds of people gathered to felicitate the newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Monday.

"Everyone is a team, I'm not alone. We all are together and we will work together," Kumar had said after his appointment.

Shivakumar was appointed as the chief of Karnataka Congress last week on Wednesday.

Party leaders Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed were appointed working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

