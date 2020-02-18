DK Shivakumar requests Karnataka CM to restore medical college in Kanakapura

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader and Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requesting him to restore the allotment of medical college to his Assembly constituency, which has allegedly been cancelled by the state government.

"I request you to immediately order to restore the allotment of medical college to Kanakapura constituency and give a date for performing 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony)," Shivakumar said in the letter.

"I have no objection whatsoever for allotment of medical college to Chikkaballapur constituency, but my objection is against the cancellation of medical college allotted to Kanakapura," he added.

Shivakumar had written a similar letter to Yediyurappa in December last year, requesting to construct the medical college in his constituency.

"I was shocked to learn that your government with only yourself as the single-member cabinet took a decision to cancel it (medical college) overnight and transfer/re-allot the same to Chikballapura. I was totally dismayed that such a decision was taken by a person like you who made a promise in the public that you would never resort to vendetta politics," Shivakumar's earlier letter had said. (ANI)

