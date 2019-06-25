Dayanidhi Maran speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday
Dayanidhi Maran speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday

DMK calls Tamil Nadu government most corrupt; dubs AIADMK slave of BJP

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:28 IST

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK on Tuesday called it the "most corrupt" government in the country and said it was a "slave" of the BJP, triggering protests from the treasury benches.
Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran accused the AIADMK government of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu.
"Your alliance in Tamil Nadu is complacent. They are not worried. The most corrupt government is functioning in Tamil Nadu. It is not worried about resolving the problems of the state. They are only interested in making money," he said.
The BJP members countered Maran's attack, saying that he cannot use offensive expressions against a state government in Lok Sabha.
Raising a point of order, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said: "The member is using the word corrupt against the AIADMK government. This is Parliament. You can't do it here."
But Maran was more offensive. "President's speech talks of anti-corruption. I have every right to talk about corruption. There are several cases filed against ministers in the state government," he said.
This time another BJP member Rajiv Pratap Rudy objected to his remarks and raised a point of order.
"Where does Tamil Nadu find mention in the President's address," he asked.
Responding to Rudy's objections, Maran said: "I understand the loyalty. They are allies. It is the duty of the master to take care of the slaves."
AIADMK, which is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has a lone member in Lok Sabha.
This time Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal stepped in seeking expunging of the word slaves.
"How can you use such a word. Nobody is a slave here. Neither the BJP, nor the AIADMK," Meghwal said.
Amid the uproar, Maran highlighted the water crisis in Chennai and accusing the state government of "complacency" in dealing with the situation in Tamil Nadu.
"There was a severe water crisis in 2004 when the erstwhile Chief Minister Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and the UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crores for a desalination plant to be implemented in Chennai. But AIADMK is complacent. Yesterday DMK President M K Stalin staged a protest for the people," he said.
"Pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below one percent. We are going through a severe water crisis," he added.
The DMK had held a protest on Monday against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai with its workers carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.
Stalin, who led the protest, said, "The pot is here but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has not done anything to resolve the issue."
Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's water reservoirs have gone dry. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation. (ANI)

