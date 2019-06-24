DMK chief Stalin accuses TN govt of inability to tackle water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Monday lashed out at the AIADMK government over its "inability" to tackle the water crisis that has engulfed Tamil Nadu this summer.

"The situation in Tamil Nadu is 'we have a pot, but where is the water'. We are protesting here against the incapable government of Tamil Nadu. The prevailing situation in the state has not reached the ears of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy," he said.

Addressing a gathering during the protest, Stalin said, "The situation is the same all over the state. There is a shortage of funds. Now factories in the state are also facing a shortage of water."

Targeting the state government, the DMK chief cited pujas and yagna being performed by the ministers for rain while criticising their inability to foresee the water crisis.

"The ministers are performing pujas for rain. I am not here to argue whether the ministers should perform pujas or not. The state government failed to foresee the situation. The ministers are not performing the yagas for rain but they are performing the yagas to hold on to power," he said.

"When the Assembly session begins (on June 28), we will give notice for a motion to remove the Speaker, but it is the CM who has to be removed from his position. Soon, the government will topple on its own," he added.

Stalin also accused Water Supply Minister SP Velumani of not being concerned about the water situation and not planning even one mega water project in the last eight years.

"Today the situation is so grim that there is no water in schools and parents are scared of sending their children to schools. IT companies are asking the employees to work from home. SP Velumani should be called as 'scam Mani'," he said.

Launching a tirade against the minister, Stalin alleged, "Velumani wants all his relatives to get government contracts. He is bothered only about this. In the last 8 years, what is the one mega water project that the AIDMK government has introduced ?"

He recalled, "Jayalalithaa announced four mega water projects. So far, has any of these project been completed? The reason for the delay is that there are irregularities in all these projects."

Stalin said that once DMK comes to power, it will probe the irregularities.

"As soon as we come to the power, we will probe all the irregularities in these water project schemes," he said.

During the protest, DMK workers carried empty plastic pots to highlight the water crisis.

While Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have exacerbated the situation. (ANI)

