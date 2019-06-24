DMK chief MK Stalin at a protest in Chennai on Monday over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
DMK chief MK Stalin at a protest in Chennai on Monday over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

DMK chief Stalin accuses TN govt of inability to tackle water crisis

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:16 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Monday lashed out at the AIADMK government over its "inability" to tackle the water crisis that has engulfed Tamil Nadu this summer.
"The situation in Tamil Nadu is 'we have a pot, but where is the water'. We are protesting here against the incapable government of Tamil Nadu. The prevailing situation in the state has not reached the ears of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy," he said.
Addressing a gathering during the protest, Stalin said, "The situation is the same all over the state. There is a shortage of funds. Now factories in the state are also facing a shortage of water."
Targeting the state government, the DMK chief cited pujas and yagna being performed by the ministers for rain while criticising their inability to foresee the water crisis.
"The ministers are performing pujas for rain. I am not here to argue whether the ministers should perform pujas or not. The state government failed to foresee the situation. The ministers are not performing the yagas for rain but they are performing the yagas to hold on to power," he said.
"When the Assembly session begins (on June 28), we will give notice for a motion to remove the Speaker, but it is the CM who has to be removed from his position. Soon, the government will topple on its own," he added.
Stalin also accused Water Supply Minister SP Velumani of not being concerned about the water situation and not planning even one mega water project in the last eight years.
"Today the situation is so grim that there is no water in schools and parents are scared of sending their children to schools. IT companies are asking the employees to work from home. SP Velumani should be called as 'scam Mani'," he said.
Launching a tirade against the minister, Stalin alleged, "Velumani wants all his relatives to get government contracts. He is bothered only about this. In the last 8 years, what is the one mega water project that the AIDMK government has introduced ?"
He recalled, "Jayalalithaa announced four mega water projects. So far, has any of these project been completed? The reason for the delay is that there are irregularities in all these projects."
Stalin said that once DMK comes to power, it will probe the irregularities.
"As soon as we come to the power, we will probe all the irregularities in these water project schemes," he said.
During the protest, DMK workers carried empty plastic pots to highlight the water crisis.
While Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have exacerbated the situation. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:51 IST

Karnataka: Kesard Onji - rural sports game festival organised in...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Shri JnanaShakti Subramanya Swamy temple organised Kesard Onji-rural sports festival in slushy paddy fields at Bakimara fields in Mangaluru on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:49 IST

West Bengal: Police seize 60 bombs in Bhatpara, arrest 8 people

Bhatpara (West Bengal) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): As many as 60 bombs were seized on Monday from Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district and eight people arrested in that connection, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:40 IST

Cases of crime have been substantially decreased Delhi: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], June 24(ANI): Denying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims that "Delhi is witnessing a spurt in serious crimes", Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi on Monday said that crime in the national capital has rather decreased and crime situation in Delhi i

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:38 IST

Opposition should rethink, but its leaders are still arrogant:...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): BJP today asked the opposition in the Rajya Sabha to do a rethink on its stance on various issues in the light of the massive mandate it has got in the Lok Sabha elections but felt the rivals are still arrogant even after losing all their strength.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:37 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Court rejects bail plea of three doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): A Sessions Court here on Monday rejected the bail plea moved by three doctors, who are accused of abetting suicide of their junior Payal Tadvi at a government hospital, last month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:21 IST

What's the proof: Azam Khan on Mayawati's 'bad conduct' claim

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday questioned BSP Chief Mayawati's claim of bad conduct on SP's part as the reason of scrapping the erstwhile 'mahagathbandhan' and said the SP-BSP alliance was forged mutually.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:21 IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions BJP over inaction in 2G, coal 'scams'

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government in the Lok Sabha, saying that they failed to put alleged "thieves" -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi -- behind the bars in 2G and coal allocation scams despite bein

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:20 IST

Kin of 243 people missing from Kerala seek govt's intervention

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): At least 164 people from Delhi, who set sail from Kerala coast on January 12 this year, are still missing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:13 IST

Bihar: Fire reported in Sapt Kranti Express near Muzaffarpur doused

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 24 (ANI): A fire was reported in Sapt Kranti Express that left for Anand Vihar Terminus from Muzaffarpur railway station at 11.35 am on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:00 IST

Dantewada: DRG jawan injured in IED blast

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:59 IST

15th Fifteenth Finance Commission meets representatives of Karnataka ULBs

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by NK Singh along with its members and senior officials on Monday met with the representatives of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:42 IST

They created anti-Muslims mindset: Owaisi blames BJP, RSS over lynchings

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): A day after a man was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said such incidents are not going to stop as the BJP and RSS have increased hate against Muslims in the society.

Read More
iocl