DMK members seek signature for campaign against CAA, NRC, NPR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): DMK members took to streets here on Wednesday to seek signature for their campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

"We're doing this to show that the entire state is against CAA, NRC, NPR," said a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member.

DMK and its allies are running a signature campaign in the State opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR.

The campaign will be on till February 8 and signatures would be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Last week, the campaign was started by DMK Chief MK Stalin from his Assembly constituency Kolathur. He also addressed a public rally at GKM Nagar.

The amended citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

