DMK moves adjournment motion in LS over denial of 27% reservation to OBCs for admission to medical colleges

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "denial of 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Class (OBCs) under all India quota for admission to medical colleges".

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and it will continue till December 13. It marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

