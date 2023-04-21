DMK MP TR Baalu issues legal notice to TN BJP chief Annamalai for "tarnishing his image"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): DMK MP TR Baalu has sent a legal notice on Thursday to Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai alleging defamation after he released his video clip 'DMK Files' on April 14 that accused TR Baalu and his family members of having unaccounted assets.

In the defamation notice, TR Baalu demanded Rs 100 crores as compensation for tarnishing his and his family members' image.

On Wednesday, advocate and DMK MP Wilson also had issued a legal notice to K Annamalai on behalf of his client -- Minister of Youth Welfare and CM MK Stalin's son, Udhyanithi Stalin -- in connection with the "DMK Files". Coming out with the "DMK Files", as he called it, Annamalai alleged scams involving DMK leaders and its ministers.



The notice stated that the allegations made by Annamalai in his press conference are baseless, lack material and cogent evidence, unverified, and tantamount to reckless disregard for the truth. "These statements have been made only with the intention to defame our client (Udayanithi Stalin) and tarnish his reputation in the eyes of the public," read the notice.

The notice further stated, "Our client states that after the offending press conference was aired on April 14, his friends, colleagues, party workers and members of the public had called him continuously asking about the allegations made in your offending press conference that has caused great mental agony to him and has tarnished his reputation and thus has caused damage."

The notice demanded that Annamalai tender a public apology for his speech/allegations made in the press conference and remove the offending video from the press and his social media handles.

The notice further stated that Annamalai pay damages to the tune of Rs 50,00,00,000 (Rupees fifty crores) to Udayanithi, which he intends to pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund. (ANI)

