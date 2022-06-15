DMK MP vents displeasure over allowing private players to run 'Bharat Gaurav' train

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Wednesday objected to the use of "private players" in the operation of the "Bharat Gaurav" train which was flagged off yesterday between Coimbatore and Shirdi Sainagar and urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to withdraw the privatised operation.

In a strongly worded letter to the Minister, the DMK MP expressed his displeasure over allowing private players to run the "Bharat Gaurav" express train.

The first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi started its journey on June 14.

The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi.

During the onward journey from Coimbatore, this Bharat Gaurav Train has a stoppage at Mantralayam Road station for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple.

South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates this Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back. This Coimbatore-based company is a registered company and is part of the conglomerate group - Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. Limited. The service provider has paid Rs 1 crore as a security deposit to Southern Railway for the rake with a composition of 20 coaches. Besides, the company has paid Rs 27.79 lakh for annual right-to-use charges and quarterly fixed haulage charges of Rs 76.77 lakh. In addition, variable haulage charges of Rs 38.22 lakhs also has been collected towards the current round trip. All these charges are excluding GST.

In his letter to Vaishnaw, TR Baalu wrote, "Allowing the private player to provide the services of "Bharat Gaurav" express train from Coimbatore North Railway Station to Shirdi is totally unacceptable to the DMK as it is against the long-term interests of our people and the Public sector. Although this train service is important to interconnect between the Industrial and Pilgrimage centres, allowing the service through a private player is nothing but a forfeiture of the role and interests of the Indian Railways."



"This important train service, with a total of 20 coaches that can accommodate 1.092

passengers should have been wholly operated by the Indian Railways- which is the largest

public sector undertaking in our country. Unfortunately, the Union Govt has given scant

respect to public interests and entrusted such an important express train service to a private

player - a step which the DMK stoutly opposes. The resultant exorbitant train fare which the public is forced to pay is the bedrock of such privatization, which only benefits the private player," the letter further read.

The DMK leader urged the Union Minister to reconsider his decision of engaging a private service provider and withdraw the "privatized operation".

"I, therefore, urge you to reconsider this decision to engage a private service provider in the Coimbatore-Shirdi route and withdraw this privatized operation. I appeal to you to entrust this Express Connect with the Indian Railways exclusively and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu," he wrote.

The registered service provider has refurbished the interiors of the coaches and all the coaches will be manned with round-the-clock cleaning staff and a whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience. A public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, and playing of devotional songs and mantras.

In addition to the option of offering the option of exclusive transportation services, the registered service provider also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, facilitation by a tour guide, etc. (ANI)

