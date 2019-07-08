Representative image
DMK stages walk out in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:55 IST

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit out at the Centre for rejecting two resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption to the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
The DMK staged a walkout in Lok Sabha as the government did not respond on the issue.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, DMK's TR Baalu said that the two Bills were adopted by the state Legislative Assembly and was rejected by the Governor after 27 months.
"Are we ruled by the Centre," he asked amid uproar by Congress leaders on the crisis ensuing in Karnataka and stated that the rejection shows that the Centre did not consider the value of the resolutions passed by the Assembly.
Amid the din, Baalu also demanded a response from the government on the issues. As there was no response from the government, the DMK members staged a walkout.
The Assembly had passed the resolutions with the support of all parties in 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:58 IST

