DMK stages walkout from TN Assembly after Speaker disallows resolution against CAA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday staged a walkout from the State Assembly alleging that they had asked that a resolution be brought in the House against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but the Speaker did not allow it.

"The Speaker has set a wrong example by denying us time to speak on a resolution against CAA. Since there was no discussion on this issue in the Assembly before, it would not be wrong to have a discussion on it now," DMK chief MK Stalin told reporters outside the House.

The party further alleged that they are not satisfied with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's explanation over issues being discussed in the House.

"Washermanpet people have been protesting non-stop. It is a misleading campaign by Chief Minister Palaniswamy that protesters indulged in damaging government property. His explanation is not satisfactory, hence DMK walked out of the Assembly," Stalin said. (ANI)