DMK stands for 'Dynasty, Money and Katta Panchayat': Smriti Irani

Kottam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Ahead of state Assembly polls, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday said DMK stands for 'dynasty, money and K for Katta Panchayat.'

Addressing a roadshow in Kottam, Irani said, "In DMK, D stands for dynasty, M for money and K for Katta Panchayat. They looted our democracy for money and family. Katta Panchayat is the 'mafia raj' of DMK and Congress."

"Vote for your family and not for the DMK family," she added.



Alleging Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders disrespect women, Irani said, "Recently a DMK leader had the audacity to abuse the mother of a Chief Minister. Will such a political party give respect to average Tamilian women, it is a question you need to ask yourself when you go to vote."

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.


