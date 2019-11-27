DMK wants Constitutional amendment to balance power between Centre, states

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday made a pitch for a Constitutional amendment to "restore the balance between the Centre and states".

On the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, DMK president MK Stalin remembered the authors of the document and said that the central government should bring an amendment to balance the rights of the Centre and states on several subjects.

"Few days ago, I moved a special resolution in the DMK General Council highlighting federalism, and on this day, I urge the Union Government to amend the Constitution to restore the balance between the Centre and States," Stalin said in a statement.

The DMK president said that the Centre must desist from its "big brother attitude in regard to Finance, Education, Grants, Loan to the States and the States should be given necessary powers in these areas".

Constitution Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, on 26 November. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

