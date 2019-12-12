DMK working like a corporate company, says Pala Karuppiah after his resignation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Senior politician Pala Karuppiah on Thursday resigned from the DMK stating that the party is working like a 'Corporate' company.

Amid speculation of political strategist Prashant Kishore working for the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled in 2021, Karuppiah said, "DMK has become a corporate company and run by agencies. It has become just like a corporate company surrounded by salaried persons for ideas and strategies."

There is speculation of the DMK hiring Prashant Kishore who successfully executed a poll campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (2015) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (2019).

"I had joined the DMK in front of Karunanidhi. Now the leader of DMK is surrounded by salaried persons who give him ideas and strategies. This is dirty politics and I am out of it now," Karuppiah told ANI.

"The way of thinking and the manner in the party operates is just like a Corporate company. There is a lack of integrity in the party and the fact that it is all about money, have caused me great distress," he said.

"Corruption displaces corruption for the past 50 years and in a similar way DMK displaces AIADMK and it goes for the next 50 years. I am quitting due to this dirty politics, and Tamil Nadu needs an alternate party," he added. (ANI)

