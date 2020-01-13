DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin meets JNU students in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday met and interacted with the students in Jawaharlal Nehru University over the violence in the campus on January 5.

More than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

Stalin was accompanied by other party leaders during his visit to the JNU campus.

As per Delhi Police sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified seven more people who were allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in JNU.

Earlier, the Crime Branch investigating the case had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including Aishe Ghosh. (ANI)

