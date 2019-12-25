Do not have faith in Centre, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over NPR issue

Murshidabad (West Bengal)[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that there was a difference in the time and manner in which Congress had conducted the National Population Register (NPR) exercise for the first time.

"When all India is burning then why are they speaking about NPR, I do not believe them. They (Modi and Shah) speak a lot of things. In 2011, surely NPR was done, but the situation of that time and now is different," Chowdhury told ANI here.

He also stated that there was no problem with NPR at the 'first glance'.

"At first glance it seems there is no problem with the NPR, but the lies and misleading statements being given by the top two leaders of the Centre in the past few months (on NRC) makes one fearful," he added.

Asserting that the timing of the event raised doubts, the Congress MP from Murshidabad also attacked the government over Jammu and Kashmir over the decision to withdraw battalions of paramilitary force from the region.

"When Article 370 was withdrawn, they said Kashmir is peaceful and today also they are saying Kashmir is peaceful. But in that Kashmir, six labourers from our Murshidabad were attacked and killed in Kashmir. We will have to see how much force is being withdrawn, why, and from where," Chowdhury said.

Earlier this week, a total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had been ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to withdraw from the Valley after a security review. (ANI)