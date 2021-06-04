Doctors need protection from Covid and BJP government's callousness: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Criticising the Centre's handling of Covid, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said doctors need protection from coronavirus and also the ruling BJP government's callousness.

Gandhi criticised the government's policies to check the spread of the pandemic and the vaccination drive.

"Doctors need protection from coronavirus as well as BJP governments' callousness. Save the saviours," he tweeted.

Earlier too, Gandhi alleged that the Central government is hiding actual COVID-19 deaths.

"Government of India is hiding actual Covid deaths," he tweeted while sharing a media report. Earlier, the Wayanad MP asked the citizens of the country to demand free COVID-19 vaccination.



As many as 624 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) latest data has revealed. As per the IMA's COVID Registry, the highest number of deaths have been reported in Delhi (109), over a sixth of the total fatalities. It is followed by Bihar with 96 deaths, and Uttar Pradesh with 79. According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, slamming Rahul Gandhi for the political turmoil in Punjab, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress leader should first look after states ruled by his party before giving lectures to others.

Briefing media persons, Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi should first look after his (Congress-ruled) states rather than giving lectures to others. Punjab Government has been provided more than 1.40 lakh doses of Covaxin at Rs 400 and they have given it to 20 private hospitals at Rs 1,000."

He said the Government of India has given 22 crore COVID vaccine doses to all states for free.

He added that it is the state governments that had demanded decentralisation of COVID vaccines. Now when it has been done, the States are demanding centralising the vaccine supply. (ANI)

