Documentary on Babri Masjid demolition screened at Jadavpur University; students stage protest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The screening of controversial documentary, 'Ram ke Naam', based on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, took place at Jadavpur University here on Monday after which a group of students protested and threatened to take "legal action" against the move.

The documentary, which was earlier stopped from screening at Hyderabad University and Presidency University, was screened by the Film and Television Department of the Jadavpur University inside the campus in an open space called World View.

Faculty of Film Studies, Manas Ghosh said freedom of speech and expression is for all and that it's wrong to curb rights of others.

On the other hand, a section of students protested against the screening and threatened to take legal action against it.

The 1992 documentary was directed by Anand Patwardhan. (ANI)

