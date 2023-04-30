"Doesn't Shekhawat have moral duty...," Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Sanjivani scam

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): Training his guns at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Sanjivani Credit Society scam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the former was not taking any steps to get the money people and should be sacked.

Referring to the case, the chief minister claimed that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his family are linked to it and misappropriated the people's money in the state.

"He (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) is a cabinet minister, isn't he ashamed that he is not taking any steps to get the money of two and a half lakh people? His people are sitting in jail. Doesn't he have a moral duty to talk to the victims," said Gehlot.

He further said that victims met him thrice and shared their pain.

"If Gajendra Singh does not want to meet the victims in person, I can send him the videos of the victims," said CM Gehlot.



Earlier in March, Union Minister has recently moved to Delhi Court and filed a defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and stated that Gehlot has called him and his deceased mother 'an accused' in the Sanjeevani Scam.

Defamation complaint stated that the said false, uncalled, derogatory and defamatory statements have been made by the accused with the aim to tarnish the image of the complainant in the eyes of the general public, the voters and his kith and kin, with the object of gaining an undue political mileage.

The complainant/Shekhawat also stated that the accused is frustrated because the complainant defeated the son of the accused in the last elections by a huge margin and thus, as per the complainant, the statements made by the accused are a political vendetta.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and said that "There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation."

This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed.

"Shekhawat's name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the Investigation officer. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat have been proven," Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told to ANI. (ANI)

