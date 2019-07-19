Dog breed believed to have helped US team that killed Osama to guard Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Khoj, a dog of Belgian Malinois breed, is all set to help the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed in Delhi Metro in ensuring safety of passengers. Belgian Malinois breed rose to prominence after reports that a dog of the same breed accompanied the US Navy Seal team that killed Osama Bin Laden.

Bought for Rs 65,000 from a Bengaluru breeder, Rs 85,000 is being spent on the training of the newest and most expensive member of the CISF dog squad.

Deputy Commandant of CISF in Delhi, Dr Ramesh Kumar, said: "Khoj has become the most expensive dog in CISF's dog squad. The kind of threat Delhi faces, the dog will help to nab assailants laced with explosives."

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had given the funds to buy the dog.

The Deputy Commandant further said that dogs of Malinois breed can run up to 25-30 kms non-stop. "Their attacking and biting power makes them better competitors," he said, adding that "Khoj will be very helpful in nabbing thieves in Delhi Metro". (ANI)

