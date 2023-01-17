"Doing our job well, person allowed in inner circle cross through proper security cordon": CRPF DG on Rahul Gandhi's security breach in Punjab

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Amid reports of an apparent security breach of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen said the force personnel deputed in security duty are doing their job well and person allowed in the inner circle of protectee will have to first cross through a proper security cordon.

Thaosen's statement came hours after a man rushed and tried to hug Gandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur before being pulled away by party workers.

"We are responsible for the security of all our protectees who are provided close security cover by the CRPF personnel and we are doing this job very well," said Thaosen on the sidelines of an event in AIIMS Trauma Centre premises, where he inaugurated a 200-bedded shelter named 'Ashray' for the welfare of patients and their attendants visiting the hospital.

"It seems some risks or threats in security in some video footage available. But, if you see it in a proper series, you can see that person allowed in the inner area will have to first cross through a proper security cordon. Such persons cross through proper frisking and checking," Thaosen clarified.



Replying to a question about whether such issues are discussed to avoid repetitions of similar incidents that may cause a security breach, the 1988-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, said, "Regular security reviews are done. There is an Advance Security Liaison (ASL) under which all stakeholders review the security of the protectee. It is not that if you have done it today, you will not do it tomorrow."

"For every location, visit and event of the protectee all the stakeholders sit and decide to set up security arrangements as per the need," added the CRPF DG.

Asked about the preparedness of the security of Gandhi during his next leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jammu and Kashmir, Thaosen said, "It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to the 'Z+' protectee. I have full faith that the police there must have made necessary security arrangements. Those who have security threat, we strengthen our security cover and keep in touch with state police forces for the necessary security arrangements."

The DG further said the CRPF is having a meeting with the state police and security arrangements in Gandhi's Jammu and Kashmir visit will be made according to the necessity.

The officer also said that the Congress leader will follow the advice given by the security personnel deputed in his security cover.

On November 8, 2019, the central government announced that the SPG cover for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her children -- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- would be withdrawn and will be replaced with the 'Z+' security cover of the CRPF. Since then, the CRPF has been providing 'Z+' security cover to Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

