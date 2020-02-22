Donald Trump's India visit is part of his election campaign, says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Ahead of the US President Donald Trump's maiden India visit, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Trump has planned his tour with an eye on upcoming presidential polls in America.

"I think he is coming as part of the election campaign. To garner the votes of people that live there (US). This is what all it means," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister told reporters here on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump and his wife, along with the US delegation, will be in India on a two-day visit beginning from February 24.

He is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi. (ANI)

