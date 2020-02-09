Don't agree with exit polls, results will be surprising: Congress' Subhash Chopra

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The exit polls do not show the true picture and the results on February 11 will be a surprise for many parties said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Sunday.

"Exit polls had predicted just 8 seats for us in Haryana and just over 50 seats in Maharashtra. I do not believe that whatever the exit polls are saying is right. I do not agree with them, I think there will be very surprising results in Delhi," Chopra told ANI here.

The Congress leader further said that the truth will come out on February 11.

"The truth will come out on Tuesday and only then I will speak more. Congress is in the fight, these are just speculations. I have full faith that people have showered their love on us," he added.

He also said that he was against the idea of a post-poll coalition with the AAP and added that senior Congress leader PC Chacko's statements were his personal opinions and not the official statements of the party.

"I am personally against the Kejriwal government in Delhi. As for PC Chacko's statement, it might be his personal opinion, but I do not want to go with AAP. However, I will wait for the results before commenting further," he said.

Earlier today after the exit polls predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi assembly election, senior Congress leader PC Chacko, on being asked about possibility of Congress-AAP alliance, on Sunday said that every decision depends on the outcome of elections result of which he is sure that it will be different from that of the exit poll.

Speaking to ANI, Chacko said, "It (Congress-AAP alliance) depends on the election results which will come on February 11. There is no point in guessing. Once the outcome is there then only we can think about it or discuss it. It is too early now."

The exit polls have predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital. The counting of votes will be on February 11.


