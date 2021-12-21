Don't consider this as election: West Bengal BJP chief on TMC's victory in KMC polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sukanta Majumdar said on Tuesday that the party does not consider these polls as an election.

"We (BJP) do not consider this election as an election. The results that have come out are due to false voting," said Majumdar while talking to ANI.

Responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the elections were carried out smoothly, he said that even the Left Front used to say the same things when Banerjee used to voice out her doubts over the nature of elections while it was in power.

Majumdar alleged that several candidates of the party were threatened during the course of elections. "Our party workers could not go out out of fear. Now, there is a video in which a woman candidate was stripped naked and beaten. This is such a shameful thing for our democracy. And being a woman, Mamata Banerjee is saying that all is well," he added.

Majumdar remarked that Kolkata Police and the State Election Commission (SEC) are a 'wing' of Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party in the recently-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, emerging victorious in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only 3 wards. The counting of votes took place today.

Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in 3 wards. The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

The elections were conducted on December 19. The counting of votes took place on December 21. (ANI)