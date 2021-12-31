Don't forget why Ram Lalla stayed in tent, who shot at Kar Sewaks: Amit Shah in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress over the issue of construction of Ram Temple saying that people still remember who shot at 'Kar Sewaks' and asked why 'Ram Lalla' had to stay in a tent for so many years.

"Many efforts were made by Congress, SP and BSP during their tenure to prevent the construction of the Ram temple. Do you remember who shot at Kar sevaks. They were thrashed badly, killed and thrown in the Sarayu River," said Shah.

"Why did 'Ram Lalla' have to stay in a tent for so many years? Who stopped Ram Navami and Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya? We must remember all this. Now, no one can stop the construction of a grand Ram Temple here," he added.

Slamming Samajwadi Party, the Home Minister said, "There used to be three P's at the time of SP government. Those P's were Parivarwad (nepotism), Pakshpat ( (favouritism) and Palayan (migration). However, the BJP government works on three V's which are Vikas (development), Vyapar (business) and saanskrtik Viraasat (cultural heritage).

Speaking about the raids on perfume makers in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah said, "The smell of 'corruption's perfume' shows us how deep are the roots of SP's sins. When those roots are being attacked, why do you feel 'sick' Akhilesh Yadav?"

Earlier this morning, the Income Tax Department started searches at the premises of perfume businessman and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Pushpraj Jain and one other perfume trader for tax evasion, said sources.

A Kanpur-based perfume businessman Peeyush Jain was also arrested earlier this month after a raid at his residence led to the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood.

Amit Shah is on a one day visit to Ayodhya, which he commenced by visiting Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple.

This visit by the Union Minister holds importance due to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)