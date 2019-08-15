West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic: Mamata Banerjee

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:46 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In an indirect attack on the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic".
While talking about West Bengal culture at an event here ahead of the 73rd Independence Day, Banerjee said, "I believe we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic. We got freedom; today our country has progressed."
Banerjee said that independence for her means "to allow the people to speak". (ANI)

