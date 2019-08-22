Don't know Shehla Rashid says Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal, after joining her in DMK-led protest

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday denied knowing activist Shehla Rashid, minutes after sharing the stage with her at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led All-Party Demonstration against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am against anyone who says or tweets anything against the Indian Army. I don't know who Shehla Rashid is, I do not recognise her. She is nobody that I should know her," Yadav told reporters here.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and other leaders from opposition parties were also present at the DMK led-All Party Demonstration in Jantar Mantar.

Rashid too was seen sharing the stage with the political leaders who were demanding the release of political leaders in Kashmir.

The Rajya Sabha MP clarified that his participation in the All-Party Demonstration was limited to demanding the release of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir and to allow media more freedom in the valley.

"I am not here to protest against the removal of Article 370. I am here because I think political leaders who are detained in the valley should be released. The media should be given freedom to visit Kashmir. I think if there is normalcy in the valley then there is no reason to continue restrictions on internet and media and to detain leaders," Yadav said.

Speaking on the arrest of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Yadav added, "Since the matter is sub-judice I cannot speak much but the public sentiment is that the Congress leaders are being targeted unnecessarily." (ANI)

