Don't let your arguments turn into hate: Ghulam Nabi Azad to new MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday advised newly elected politicians to not let their debates over various issues in Parliament or the Assembly turn into hate.

"When there is a debate going on in Vidhan Sabha, don't let your arguments descend into hate. It should not become personal enmity. Sometimes I have seen that the people in power and in Opposition fight in such manner that they don't even talk to each other. The arguments should be on issues and not become personal," Azad said while addressing the orientation programme of new MLAs here.

Azad further stated that "most people think that becoming a politician or a legislator is easy."

"However, it is the most difficult," he added.

Talking about communal issues, Azad advised the newly elected MLAs to not fall for rumours. (ANI)