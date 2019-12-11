Don't need certificate on our nationalism: Sanjay Raut attacks BJP in CAB debate

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Lashing out at its former ally BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party does not need a certificate for its nationalism or Hindutva ideology.

"I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalists. We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva," he said in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"We have hopes from a strong Prime Minister and Home Minister. Will you push out the infiltrators after the Bill is passed? If we are giving shelter to refugees, there should be no politics over it. Will they get voting rights?" Raut asked.

Moving the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, at 12 pm today, Shah said that misinformation is being spread about the legislation that it is against Muslims of India.

He asserted that the Narendra Modi government is working according to the Constitution and minorities will get full protection.

"Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, no discrimination against them," Shah said earlier.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK are protesting against the bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. (ANI)

