Don't share posts on social media which might disturb communal harmony: Ranchi Police

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ranchi Police has ordered all the admins and members of WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms to not share posts that might disturb the communal harmony.

The police in its order dated July 6 has warned of action if such posts come to light.

"All the admins and members of WhatsApp groups/other social media platforms are requested to not share posts that might disturb communal harmony. Action will be taken against the admins/ the person concerned if such posts come to light," the order released by SP office read.

The Police expressed hope that people will "fulfill their responsibilities and duties." (ANI)

