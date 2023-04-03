"Don't stop, hesitate in fight against corruption,": PM Modi tells CBI

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is no dearth of political will to fight against corruption in the country adding that probe agencies do not need to stop or hesitate anywhere.

Prime Minister attended the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Addressing the CBI officials, senior police officials and other senior officials on the occasion, PM Modi said the responsibility of CBI is to free the country from corruption. "Corruption is not a common crime, it takes away the rights of the poor and gives birth to many crimes. It is the biggest obstacle in the way of democracy and justice," he said.

As India's economic power is increasing, Prime Minister said obstructions are also increasing. Country's social fabric, unity and brotherhood, economic interests and institutions are under attack and this apparently costs corruption money. "That is why we have to understand the multi nature of crime and corruption and reach to its root cause," he said.

PM Modi emphasized on usage of forensic science in investigations. He said crimes, today, are becoming global due to modern technologies. But it is also true that these technologies only can give solutions to these issues. Agencies need to further intensify the usage of forensic science in investigations, PM noted.



"We must find innovative ways to deal with cyber crimes; tech-enabled entrepreneurs and youngsters have a great role to play in this," he said.

There had been the times of disbelief and policy paralysis in the nation. But since 2014, the primary goal of their government has been to reinstate, nurture and strengthen people's belief in the system, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister targeted the Opposition over the 2G scam. "We worked in action mode against then hoarders of black money, against the corrupt, against the root causes of the corruption. We ensured utmost transparency in the systems, and the processes of allocation of 2G and 5G spectrum stand as very testimonies to this," he said.

Prime Minister also called CBI as a brand of justice.

"People agitate to take the case from state police and hand it over to the CBI. Even at the panchayat level, people say that case should be handed over to the CBI," he said. (ANI)

