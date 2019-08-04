Don't take any step that may escalate tensions: J-K parties to India, Pak

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid the prevailing security situation and rising fears in the Valley, leaders of all major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir met here on Sunday and urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tension between the two countries.

"I appeal to India and Pakistan not to take any step that may escalate tension between the two countries because it will harm both the nations," parties said in a declaration.

The leaders unanimously resolved to "protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status to Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever".

"Modification, abrogation of Article 35A, Article 370, constitutional delimitation and trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, reading the declaration, said.

The leaders appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the "legitimate interest" of the people of the state.

"The parties participating in the meeting resolved to seek audience with the President and PM and also other leaders of the political parties to apprise them of the current situation and make an appeal to them to safeguard the legitimate interest of the people of the state with regard to constitutional guarantees given by the Constitution of our country," former Chief Minister Abdullah said.

The NC leader also warned the government of the "unwholesome consequences" that are "bound to follow any violation of the guarantees" given by the Constitution.

Leaders from the NC, Congress, PDP, Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement and Communist Party of India (Marxist) attended the meeting and resolved to "remain together and stand united in their struggle for the identity, autonomy and special status of the state".

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage.

Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state. (ANI)

