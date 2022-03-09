Don't they trust their candidates, asks Goa CM after Cong moves poll contestants to resort

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 9 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the Congress party does not trust their candidates and is keeping them in isolation without even knowing the results of the Goa Assembly elections.

His remarks came after Congress has moved its Assembly poll candidates in Goa to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties.

"Result for the Assembly polls is tomorrow and I do not know why Congress is so worried? Don't they trust their candidates? They are keeping them in isolation and under pressure without knowing who is winning," Sawant told ANI.

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP will return to power with a majority.



"If one or two seats fall short, we are sure that in such a situation, we will get the cooperation of the Independents."

Exit polls predicted a tough fight in Goa and have indicated a hung assembly.

In 2017, even though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, the BJP had formed the government with the support of regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party.

The MGP announced a pre-poll alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, a new entrant in Goa Assembly polls.

Polling on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

