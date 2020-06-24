Don't think Thackeray govt will last long: Devendra Fadnavis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government will not last long while asserting that his party doesn't want to topple the government.

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister said: "I said 2 years ago, NCP had wished to come with us there were discussions. But our top leaders said that we can't do this keeping Shiv Sena aside. They said we can take NCP with us but along with this we will have to take Shiv Sena also with us in this."

"Now we don't have our agenda to change the government or overturn it. How things are going right now, we all see it and I don't think it (government) will run for long. I will be writing a book on everything that has happened (about the formation of Maharashtra government )," he said.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the last Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member state Assembly. But Shiv Sena parted ways with its long term ally on the chief ministerial post. Later, Fadnavis formed the government with the support of Ajit Pawar. However, he resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later, Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress and combine staked claim to form the government, following Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

