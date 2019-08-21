Don't think there is any need to review reservation: Ramdas Athawale

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that he does not think there is any need to review reservation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it several times that reservation (of Dalits and OBCs) will not be reduced. I don't think there is any need to review reservation. People who should get reservation will surely get a reservation," Athawale told ANI.

His statement comes after a controversy erupted over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement who said there should be conversation in a "harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

The RSS on Monday said it supports the reservation provided to the people in the Constitution and claimed that attempts were being made to create an "unnecessary controversy" over Bhagwat's speech in the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)