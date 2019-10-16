'Doob maro': PM tells those questioning link between Art 370 and Maharashtra polls

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hitting out at "political opportunists", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there is no need to question the link between abrogation of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections as Jammu and Kashmir and its people are "children of Maa Bharti".

"For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly polls. I want to tell such people that Jammu and Kashmir and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti only," said Prime Minister Modi addressing a rally in Akola of the poll-bound state.

"The thinking of political opportunists pains me from within. How can they ask what Maharashtra has to do with Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "Doob maro, doob maro," Modi lashed out.

He said that the nation is proud of the sons of Maharashtra who have sacrificed for Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the entire country stands with the patriotic people of the region to counter the terrorism coming from the other side of the border.

The Prime Minister further hailed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that Maharashtra has been witnessing development under his leadership.

"Before Fadnavis, you have seen a government who have had only one aim -- their own progress and the progress of their families. But today, you have seen that the BJP government has only aim that is Maharashtra's progress, and the progress of the people," he said.

Calling for higher voter turn out, Modi said that elections are a festival of democracy and no one should be behind in celebrating this festival.

Prime Minister Modi's election campaign in Maharashtra will end on October 18.



Single-phased polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)