Doorstep ration delivery, 24x7 markets, deshbhakti curriculum in AAP manifesto

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections promising doorstep delivery of ration, 24-hour markets, Teerth Yatra for 10 lakh senior citizens and 'deshbhakti' curriculum in schools.

"We will introduce doorstep delivery of ration as a revolutionary initiative to ensure dignity, transparency, and accountability in the supply of food ration and ensure food security for all," the manifesto read.

It said that the party, building upon the happiness curriculum and entrepreneurship curriculum introduced, will also introduce a deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi government schools.

"Our senior citizens have spent their entire lives in the upbringing of their children. They are hardly able to fulfil their own wishes such as a visit to a holy site of pilgrimage. AAP has taken upon itself to fulfil the wishes of senior citizens. We will take 10 lakh senior citizens in Delhi for Teerth Yatras over the next 5 years," the manifesto said.

"We will establish 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas where shops, restaurants, etc. can remain open round the clock. This will make Delhi a bustling, 24x7 hospitable city and also contribute to tourism and overall economy," it added.

The AAP manifesto also put renewed focus on reviving the Yamuna river saying that they will work with the Central government to develop beautiful riverside along the banks of the river.

In a bid to raise employment opportunities, AAP also promised to introduce spoken English, skills, and personality development classes for students who have completed their schooling from any Delhi school in the last five years.

"We shall continue providing a free and fair business environment without raid raj to all businesses in Delhi like in the past five years. We will work closely with the trade and business community with a spirit of trust and collaboration to strengthen Delhi's economy," it said.

The party also promised a compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of all those Safai Karmacharis who die while performing their duty and give legal protection to street vendors and hawkers.

It said that they will extend Delhi's metro network to 500 kilometres and redesign the roads in the city, starting with a pilot of 40 kilometres of roads within a year.

Promising to pursue the Central government to ensure full ownership rights with freehold status for residents of resettlement colonies, AAP said, "The Central government has still not regularised and changed the land-use of unauthorised colonies. AAP will continue to put pressure on the Central government to ensure all of Delhi's unauthorised colonies get regularized and homeowners get proper registries for their houses."

AAP said that it will also pursue with Central government for the Bhojpuri language to be included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The Party also said that it will ensure that the findings of the Supreme Court-appointed SIT under Justice SN Dhingra are acted upon promptly and the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide get justice.

Elections are scheduled to be held on all 70 assembly seats in Delhi on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

