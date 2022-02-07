'Double-brake' Congress govts stalled development of Uttarakhand: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that the Opposition party had led a 'double-brake' government previously. PM Modi asserted that the previous Congress dispensation stalled development works in Uttarakhand.

"Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line is a big example of how the brakes on development were removed after the BJP came to power. The work on this project was to be started a decade ago. However, the preceding government only put brakes on it. From 2011 to 2014, they (Congress) were ruling at the Centre and State level, putting in place a 'double-brake' government," Prime Minister said while virtually addressing voters of Dehradun and Haridwar during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' today ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Prime Minister further said that the previous government in about 3-4 years had only spent Rs 4 crore on such a big project, which has enormous importance for the state.

"In 2014, when you gave me the opportunity to serve you at the Centre, we removed the brake. We started work on the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line. We used to push the work from Delhi, but brakes were applied from Dehradun. In 2017, when Uttarakhand got a double-engine government, thereafter Rs 5,500 crore have been spent," Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also pointed out that the work on the Delhi-Dehradun highway had started during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000 when Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

"But Congress subsequently left the work languishing on the grounds that the UP government hadn't provided the necessary clearances. But the fact is that the Congress headed government at the Centre and its allies were in power in Lucknow. The project was, however, completed when BJP's double-engine government came to power at Centre and Dehradun," PM Modi said.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)