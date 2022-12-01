"Double engine govt means double efforts, double results": PM Modi in Gujarat

Himmatnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a poll visit to Gujarat, on Thursday said the double-engine government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) means "double benefits, double efforts and double results" for the development in the state.

Addressing BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' here, PM Modi said, "Today there is trust for the BJP in the hearts and minds of the people of Gujarat. Himmatnagar shares a strong bond with BJP. Support from people is at an all-time high."

Slamming Congress on the issue of corruption, the Prime Minister said during Congress rule their leaders were not bothered about the welfare of the people and were busy with self-interest.

"When the Congress government was in power, pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 600 crore were bought in eight years. But the BJP government has bought pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 60,000 from the farmers in eight years. During Congress rule, there were 4 crore fake ration cards. We stopped all this. A double-engine government means double benefits, double efforts, and double results."

The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election is on December 5.

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election is underway amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday.

The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The voter turnout was recorded to be 48.48 per cent till 3 pm on Thursday.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, BJP faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)