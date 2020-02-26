Doval meets Amit Shah after visiting violence-affected northeast Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah after taking stock of the situation in northeast areas of Delhi.

Assuring people that the situation is completely under control, Doval went to ground zero and interacted with the locals in the violence-hit areas.



He told the people that peace will "Insha Allah" prevail in the area.



The NSA went inside the narrow alleys in Seelampur and Maujpur area and appealed to people to maintain communal harmony and let bygone be bygone.



Doval also spoke to the reporters here on the situation and said, "Situation is totally under control. People are calm. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing their work. No harm should come to any peace-loving citizen of this country. All the people I spoke with want peace to prevail and Insha Allah peace will prevail."

He said that a few anti-social elements wanted to disturb the peace but the residents have isolated them.

He also said that he had come "as per the orders of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister". Last night too, the NSA visited some of the violence-hit areas.



According to government sources, NSA Doval, who has been tasked with containing the violence, will apprise the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of the situation in Delhi.



Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.



The confrontation soon turned communal and the violence spread to other areas of northeast Delhi including Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi on Monday and Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died and over 200 have been injured. (ANI)

