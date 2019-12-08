Dr Harsh Vardhan expresses sadness over Rani Jhansi Road fire tragedy

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expresses sorrow over the Delhi fire incident and said that he is constantly in touch with the local authorities.

"Extremely saddened at the fire incident that took place in my parliamentary constituency earlier today. I am constantly in touch with the local administration," he said while speaking to ANI.

"I am immediately returning to Delhi from Jhansi," he added.

At least 43 people died and 16 injured after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning.

Around 62 people were rescued by the fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. As many as 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)