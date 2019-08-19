Dr Manmohan Singh's unopposed election to RS a matter of pride for Rajasthan: Chief Minister Gehlot

New Delhi (India) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on being elected 'unopposed' to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

"I congratulate former PM Dr #ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of #RajyaSabha from #Rajasthan. Dr Singh's election is a matter of pride for the entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot," Chief Minister Gehlot said in a tweet.

On August 13, the former Prime Minister had filed his nomination as the Congress candidate for the by-polls to the Upper House of Parliament from Rajasthan.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of Rajasthan's BJP unit chief Madan Lal Saini on June 24.

After filing his nominations, Singh expressed his sympathies to the family of the former BJP leader by saying, "I recognize that there are sad circumstances in which the vacancy has arisen. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the Saini family."

The former Prime Minister was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam for five consecutive terms between 1991 and 2019. His tenure in the Upper House had ended on June 14. (ANI)