Dream of constructing grand Ram temple in Ayodhya becoming a reality: Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday said that the dream of constructing a grand Ram temple is becoming a reality.

"November 9 was a historic day. The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has taken a decision, which I welcome. Now, the dream to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is becoming a reality," Singh said at a press conference here.

He said that all sections of the society in the country have welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court.

"Over 500 years old dispute, which has seen many ups and downs, has finally been resolved. The judgment is just, timely and inclusive. This is the reason why no one raised his voice against the verdict," said the BJP leader.

Singh said that a beautiful temple should be built in Ayodhya.

"I am confident that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will do his best to ensure that a beautiful temple is built. I am also a devotee of Lord Ram. Dreams of crores of people like me have become a reality now," said Singh.

In reply to a question, the BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Adityanath should lay the foundation stone for the temple.

Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6, 1992. Besides Singh, LK Advani, Uma Bharti, and Murli Manohar Joshi are also accused in the case. (ANI)

