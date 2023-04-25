हिंदी खबर
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI)
Drone seen near Arvind Kejriwal's residence, probe underway: Delhi Police

ANI | Updated: Apr 25, 2023 18:07 IST


New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said that information has been received that a drone was seen near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are verifying the facts," the official statement said.
Police are verifying the facts, the Delhi Police added. (ANI)

