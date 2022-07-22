Droupadi Murmu officially declared India's 15th President

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.

A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.



Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

"Presidential Election concluded with declaration of result...4754 votes polled, out of which 4701 valid & 53 invalid...The quota (for a candidate to be elected the President) was 5,28,491. #DroupadiMurmu secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803," Mody said.

"1,877 first preference votes were secured by Yashwant Sinha - value 3,80,177. As 1st preference votes secured by #DroupadiMurmu were greater than the requisite quota, I in my capacity as Returning Officer declare that she has been elected to office of President of India," he added.

Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings for her victory.

