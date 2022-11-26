"Drunk with power" counters Asaduddin Owaisi after Amit Shah in Gujarat says "rioters taught lesson in 2002"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the BJP had "taught a lesson to rioters in 2002" All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the lesson the party imparted was that "Bilkis' rapists will be freed."

"What lesson did Amit Shah teach in 2002? Lessons from Naroda Patiya? Lessons from Gulbarga? Best bakery lesson? Lessons from Bilkis Bano?" Owaisi said in a tweet while sharing a clip from campaigning for the AIMIM's Vejalpur candidate in Juhapura.

"Amit Shah today gave a statement during a public rally that they taught a lesson to the rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established permanent peace in the state. I want to tell the MP of this (Ahmedabad) constituency, I want to tell India's Union Home Minister, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis' rapists will be freed by you. The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis' three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed. You taught the lesson of Gulbarga bakery, you taught the lesson of Best bakery lesson...which lessons of yours will we remember Amit Shah sahab?" said Owaisi.

"Remember the seat of power is snatched from all. Drunk with power, India's home minister is saying they taught a lesson... Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?...," added Owaisi.



Earlier on Friday, while campaigning for Gujarat Assembly elections, Shah had said that the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat established peace in the state and "taught lesson" to the anti-social elements or rioters in 2002.

According to the Union Home Minister, earlier incidents of riots and violence were common in Gujarat as the Congress party encouraged it.

Addressing a rally in Mahudha town of Kheda district, Amit Shah said, "Earlier riots used to happen during the days of Congress, but the year 2002 (during Modi government) was the last year when some anti-social elements tried to incite riots and they were 'taught a lesson' and thrown out of Gujarat," adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established "permanent peace" in the state.

Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 following train burning incident at Godhra railway station. Around 58 people lost their lives when some coaches of Sabarmati Express were torched at the Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident had triggered large-scale riots in Gujarat.

Gujarat will go for poll in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

